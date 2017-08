Instagram профил што ќе посакате да го следите

Tomorrow is #4thOfJuly but we're posting a new #CaptainAmerica sceneframe already today! ⭐️🇺🇸 The photo was taken on a Winter Soldier filming location in #Cleveland, OH. • We had to be quite sneaky about it as this security guy told us we can't take photos at the mall. 🙈 Apologies, Tower City Center!! We came all the way from #Finland and we couldn't leave a nice shot of #ScarlettJohansson & #ChrisEvans behind now could we?! 😍

