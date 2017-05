Си ги истакнуваме телата, бидејќи ги сакаме и дебели

MOOOOOOOORE GLITTER!! I'd say this is the last for now, but I really can't make any promises... and who would want it to stop here?! I've had a few conversations in the past couple of days regarding university, and it's astounding how much my self doubt has decreased since deferring. I don't learn by someone talking at me, and I know that's what tutorials are for, but it's seriously discouraging to be super interested in a topic, but having it just not sink in properly yet. Now I don't have that pressure, I'm not feeling stupid a lot of the time. It's crazy how we expect everyone to learn the same when there's science telling us that's not how we humans work. Another thing I'm super trying to do is to say yes. Sometimes I forget and when I remember later I wonder 'what if', but that's the purpose of this exercise! My father asked me if I wanted to drive on the beach and I thought 'naaaaahhhhhh I'm too tired' but then we found some P plates and off I went! It's just the little things... 📸 by @jillkerswillphoto #positivelyglittered

