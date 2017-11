По 17 години титулата „Мис на светот“ повторно во Индија

I am so happy that I have done my nation proud and I am very excited to begin a new journey!!. Thank you everyone for all the wishes, means the world to me. Outfit by @falgunishanepeacockindia Fashion Director @rockystarofficial @missindiaorg @missworld #manushichhillar #missworld

